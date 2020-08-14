Vanessa Guillen Funeral

Harris County Sheriff's Office says a Harris County Jail inmate who tested positive for coronavirus has died.

The inmate was a man in his mid-60s who died August 7th. He was admitted to the hospital July 18 diagnosed with COVID-19. Prior to that, he had been in jail since his April for an arrest on a burglary charge and a motion to revoke his parole.

He is the third jail inmate whose death has been attributed to COVID-19. The last inmate death occurred May 13.

The man's name and other identifying information are being withheld in accordance with HIPAA privacy rules.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office initiated an aggressive testing protocol in the jail this spring in an effort to mitigate the virus’ spread in a setting that does not allow for proper social distancing. As of Wednesday, 7,536 Harris County Jail inmates have been tested. Of those, 1,939 have tested positive and 5,562 have tested negative. The rest are awaiting results. Two inmates are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The jail’s COVID-19 death rate for the overall population of 8,221 is 0.036%, which is roughly the same as the COVID-19 death rate of 0.034% for Harris County’s overall population.