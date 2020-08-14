Vanessa Guillen Funeral

Community

by: Rachel Estrada

Posted: / Updated:

U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen. (NEXSTAR)

Services for Vanessa Guillen are scheduled for noon today at Chavez High School. A casket containing Vanessa’s remains will be present. Community members, elected officials and friends of Guillen are expected to be in attendance. The public is invited to attend. However, attendees are required to wear masks and limited to two per party due to limited space.

CW39s Courtney Carpenter has more information.

Saturday, cemetery services are scheduled to take place.

Discover CW39 Houston on YouTube, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Share this story

Find State Parks Near Major Metros
Abilene | Austin | Dallas/Fort Worth | Houston | Lubbock | San Angelo | San Antonio | All Parks

Activities Listed by TPWD

TOP VIDEO

Houston Happenings

Border drug seizures up 17%

UBER may shut down in CA. temporarily

TOP 3 - The Rock Most Paid Actor

Halloween Candy Coming Early

Extension Of COVID-19 Testing Sites In Harris County

LOCAL COVID-19 PUBLIC THREAT LEVEL

TEXAS COVID-19 CASES

Hazy Hot & Humid


Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

FOLLOW CW39

Don't Miss

Latest

More Morning Dose

Popular