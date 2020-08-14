Vanessa Guillen Funeral

Services for Vanessa Guillen are scheduled for noon today at Chavez High School. A casket containing Vanessa’s remains will be present. Community members, elected officials and friends of Guillen are expected to be in attendance. The public is invited to attend. However, attendees are required to wear masks and limited to two per party due to limited space.
CW39s Courtney Carpenter has more information.
Saturday, cemetery services are scheduled to take place.
