HOUSTON (KIAH) — Veterans serve and protect our country without question. Now, those who are looking for a job, can check out a job fair made just for them.

On Thursday, March 9th, DAV & RecruitMilitary will host the Houston Veterans Job Fair at Minute Maid Park from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The goal, to empower veterans with meaningful employment by connecting them with companies who are looking for their unique skillsets.

Raul Torres, Event Director and a US Marine Corp Veteran says, Veterans possess skills from military training that are embedded into their work ethic and are easily adaptable and accustomed to wearing many hats – trained to adapt quickly & efficiently across a variety of industries and roles.

Although their service does not automatically qualify them for employment and the job search is not easy, their skillset is what wins the attention of employers and that’s where RecruitMilitary steps in.

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

Hear more from Raul Torres below about the benefits of this job fair for Veterans below.