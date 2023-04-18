HOUSTON (KIAH)— Vita Living, a local non-profit that serves those with intellectual and developmental disabilities in our community is asking for your help. April is National Volunteer Month and organizations in our area are in need of more helping hands to help support their mission.

Vita Living offers three different programs to over 400 individuals and work with 20 group homes here in the Houston-area and seven counties in Texas. Development manager, Danielle Malloy says that volunteers are the highlight of their client’s lives.

She said, “I think volunteering is important in general for the greater good of our community because it’s just nice to help people without a reason. Just do nice things, acts of kindness, provide you know services or help for people who don’t always have that support.”

These are some of the volunteer opportunities available with Vita Living:

Volunteer for the Day Program (i.e., games, crafts, life skills),

Volunteer at monthly parties and celebrations,

Volunteer or attend annual fundraising events,

Host a drive for needed items for the day center (i.e., workbooks, puzzles, snacks, toys, paint, crayons, decorations and more),

Join Holiday Helpers,

Host a drive for toiletries and cleaning supplies for the residential program.

You can learn more about volunteer opportunities or to sign-up here.