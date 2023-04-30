HOUSTON (KIAH)–Northwest Assistance Ministries is a non-profit, community-based social service agency that works to fill needs for families in the community through Neighbors helping Neighbors.

Volunteer, Robert Epstein wanted to give back for a good cause. He committed to riding his bike for 151 miles of the outer boundary of Northwest Assistance Ministries’ Meals on Wheels service area. Epstein was determined to raise awareness and donations for NAM’s Meals on Wheels program and the Joanne Watford Nutrition Center.

More than 40% of NAM is considered a food desert. Statistics show that 1-3 children go without food everyday. The Joanne Watford Nutrition Center provides food to 50-60 families per day and our Meals on Wheels Program provides meals for over 900 seniors six days a week.

Epstein’s goal is to raise money for NAM to help support its food programs. He’s already finished his ride, but donations for NAM will be accepted until end of day Friday April 28th.

To support Rob in his effort, please visit the link here.