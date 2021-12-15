HOUSTON (KIAH) – Galveston’s Own Farmers Market is calling on volunteers for Menard Park Community Day.

In partnership with the city, Galveston’s Own Farmers Market will build a new Victory Gardens Program garden beds at Menard Park, located off Seawall between 27th and 28th St. on Saturday Dec. 18th and Dec. 19th. There will be two available shifts for volunteers at 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The City of Galveston is welcoming the latest additions to the number of features and amenities at the park.

Galveston is lucky to have organizations like Galveston’s Own Farmers Market that facilitate these type of initiatives and make the island a great place to live. We are happy to be able to provide a space for theVictory Garden at Menard Park.” City Manager Brian Maxwell

To volunteer with Galveston’s Own Farmers Market for Menard Park Community Day please visit here.