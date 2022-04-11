HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – This weekend Cactus Cove hosted the “Legendary Crawfish Cook-Off” in Houston, TX. Of course, our crawfish loving Meteorologist, Carrigan Chauvin, was on the panel of judges, ready to taste the tails of 12 different local boils. This Saturday was filled with dancing, zydeco music, and some burning hands.

Flavor, taste, spice, and creativity were the parameters judges were looking for when choosing the winners. Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin is keeping her own personal vote under lock and key! Big congrats to 1st place, Katz Cooking! 2nd place went out to Texas Boilers, and 3rd place went to Tush Pushers.

Although the main course was the crawfish… ordering an extra side of ‘good time’ was a must! Fun awards such as best decorating, most hype, and ‘People’s Choice’ also were given out.

Shout out to the following teams for making the day a blast!

DJ Crawfish- Best Decorating

Craw Diction- Most Hype

Katz Cooking- People’s Choice

