HOUSTON (CW39) – We Rock the Spectrum provides children with a fun and motivational environment to help them in the areas of strength, movement, sensory processing, communication, positive behavior modification, social interactions, and self-care skills. WRTS Kid’s Gym is not only a sensory gym, it is more importantly, a community and place where children of all abilities and their families can come and feel at home.

This gym also has spearheaded an initiative called Play With A Purpose™. Play With A Purpose is exercising and stimulating any of the seven senses through positive physical, emotional, and social development. These senses include sight, smell, taste, hearing, touch, the vestibular system, and proprioception.

Provided in the gym is twelve pieces of sensory equipment such as:

– Zip Line

– Zip Box with Slide

– Crash Pit

– Trampoline

– Hammock Swing

– Tunnel

– Carpet Swing

– Climbing Structure

– Bolster Swing

– Swivel Rotators

– Climbing Mountain

– Rope Bridge

Soft opening is this Saturday, Oct. 7th at 6706 Ferris St. Bellaire, TX. Doors open early at 8 a.m. and the gym will be participating in a community-wide Fit Fest until 7 p.m.