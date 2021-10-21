HOUSTON (KIAH) – Looking for something spooky to do this weekend? I’ve got you covered. There are multiple fall festivities going on in and around town this weekend.

Let’s start with, what is, in my opinion, the spookiest of them all. The Varner- Hogg Plantation historic site will be hosting “Ghosts Along the Brazos” this Saturday from 6-11PM. Take an eerie stroll through the plantation and listen to tales about the ghostly heritage of the area. Dangers lurked in the early Texas wilderness and many settlers did not live to tell their stories! Workers at the plantation say that on you walk through the haunted woods, you may encounter a few unexpected guests. Admission is 10$ per person and children 5 and under get in free!

For something a little more light hearted, you can check out the 3rd Annual Vegan State Fair Fall Festival & Pumpkin Patch! This Saturday’s event runs from 11AM-6PM. Kids 5 and under are free and most importantly dogs are allowed and highly encouraged to be in costume as well. Get your flow on with outdoor yoga classes, boogie with Hocus Pocus performances, and jam to live music! Over 50 vendors will be there from all over Texas. Costume contests, face painting, and ample photo ops available in the interactive pumpkin patch!

Contrary to the name, Visiting Old Time Christmas Tree Farm should be on your fall “to do list”. This weekend they are open from 10am to 7pm both Saturday and Sunday. The last day to experience their pumpkin patch is the night of Halloween on Oct. 31st. Entry is 9$ per person 2 and up. Check out the live animals in the petting zoo, tour the farm via hay rides, or bounce around on one of inflatables! BBQ and shaved ice are not necessarily fall cuisine but they have it there, and it will be pairing nicely with these, summer-like temperatures to come this weekend!

If you don’t mind the drive outside the city, P-6 Farms is the place to be! Enjoy mouthwatering treats like pumpkin donuts and kettle corn. Stroll through the flower patch and pose in the iconic pumpkin house. Shoot the apple blaster and cheer on the pig races at this u-pick em’ farm. Doors open at 10AM and close at 6, just before sunset, so you aren’t roaming through the corn maze in the DARK!

