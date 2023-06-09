FREE Typhoon Texas Admission

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston is letting the good times roll with some weekend events easing the community into the summer grove. Now that the rain is gone away, many may want to head out to the water and catch some sun. According to our morning traffic reporter and meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin, we need to look out for ‘purple flags’ dude to jellyfish in the water! you can find all you need to know about this migration of jellyfish and purple flags here. But jumping into some summer fun should be made easy with member of ‘Community Health Choice’ getting a free admission pass on Sunday. ‘Community Health Choice’ is offering ‘Free Member Day at Typhoon Texas water park as a way to kick into summer gear and get a splash of water on the hot summer days approaching. The organization is inviting two guests to have some fun at the park, plus two more people per household to enjoy a fun-filled day at Typhoon Texas water park with free entry! This event is only for members and all you have to do is register ahead of time at communityhealthchoice.org and bring a member ID card.

National Ice Tea Day

And if it’s too hot outside, this may cool you off a bit. National Ice Tea day is on Saturday. Ice Tea has been crowned as the most favorite drink among Texans and this National day is the perfect time to get in the Texas spirit. The Texas Staple is being celebrated with some perks we can all enjoy. Dunkin donuts is offering a free medium iced coffee on Saturday for rewards members. The offer is only available on National Iced tea Day wile supplies last. And Pure Leaf tea is putting the ‘ice ‘ in iced coffee, offering some ‘bling for your buck’ on National Iced Tea Day. They are offering a set of REAL half carat diamonds earrings in a sweepstakes. Beginning today through tomorrow they will surprise 25 winners with their very own bottle of diamond-paired pure leaf sweet iced tea. All you have to do is follow the directions on their Instagram page here to enter. But don’t wait because you only have until the end of Saturday to participate.

2nd Saturday Block Party

Also happening on Saturday, The Second Saturday Block Party will be hitting the streets of Houston’s Second Ward. It’s a community wide block party that showcases the vibrant second ward neighborhood. The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will span through several blocks of second ward near Harrisburg and Sampson Street. in addition, the block party will host an unveiling of the “Shining Example of Hispanic Street Art” at Eden Plant. They also will be showcasing “Don’t Let Anything Dim Your Light” mural by local muralist David Maldonado. The Mural was made to empower and celebrate the passion and drive of local Hispanic culture. It will feature vibrant lights of art and history shining brighter than ever in Houston’s historic second ward neighborhood.

‘Wicked’ Broadway Play

And if you have a different type of “play” in mind to set your weekend in the right direction. The kick off to the Broadway play ‘Wicked’ is happening this weekend. This is untold story about the ‘wicked’ witch in ‘Wizard of Oz’ that not too many people know about. It’s a beautiful backstory to how this ‘wicked’ witch became the antagonist of the American pop culture classic. Our morning traffic and weather reporter Carrigan Chauvin got a chance to sit down with a star of the show, Tara Kostmayer who plays Nessarose in the performance. Nessarose is Elphaba’s (wicked witch of the West) lesser known sister. and tells us this will be worth a watch. You an see Carrigan’s full interview here. Performances for the “Wicked” Broadway play will be held at the Hobby Center from now until July 2. You can purchase tickets at thehobbycenter.org/events.