HOUSTON (KIAH) – This week is a little different because instead of things you can do, we’re focused on things you can give in our weekend look ahead. This weekend is Mother’s Day and were encouraging the community to give a little love and tenderness as we celebrate the women who literally made us who we are. It’s also a time to celebrate you, if you are a mother yourself. For some moms it can be tricky if you aren’t one with lots of support. So, Community Health Choice is doing their part in supporting expecting mothers or mothers with young children who are in need.

Community Baby Shower

Community Health Choice along with the non profit, Bread of Life will be hosting a Community Baby Shower on Saturday. During the baby shower moms will receive helpful baby items, such as a baby hats, bib, baby blankets and socks, and partake in games and activities. The organizers of the event say they know how important it is for new moms to have access to supportive services that can help to provide a healthy start filled with joy and happiness. The community baby shower will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Bread of Life Headquarters on Crawford Street. If you want more information on how you can take part, you can find the link here.

Open House Mobile Pet Adoption

You can also take a different approach of mothers day and become a mom to a fur baby and also find a new home yourself all in one. The Houston Humane Society partnered with Vidalta Property Management for an Open House Mobile Pet Adoption event this Saturday. Adorable cats and dogs will be ready for immediate adoption during this event. In addition, guests will also have the opportunity to tour the pet-friendly apartments and find a floorplan that’s right for them and their new fur baby. Light refreshments, and goodies will also be on hand for those who attend. The Mobile Adoption event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Champions Centre Apartments. Find more info here.

Galveston County Foster Rally

And if you don’t want to commit to such a permanent option, the Galveston County Animal Resource Center is calling for local residents and animal lovers to step-up and foster animals in need. The organization is hosting a foster rally with Lifeline of Galveston on Saturday, May 13. This is an effort to help open kennels and place animals in foster homes where they can grow and become excellent candidates for adoption. Those interested will receive ample support for their foster journey to ensure success for both humans and dogs. You can find more information here.

Ceremony for the Grieving on Mother’s Day

And we can’t forget those who struggle on the Mother’s Day holiday. Mother’s Day is often not an easy holiday for many families. It can bring up feelings of grief and sadness for people who have experienced the loss of a mother or child.

With that, here’s an event to feed the soul for those who must visit their mothers or children in a cemetery on Mother’s Day. Forest Park Lawndale will hold a special outdoor ceremony Sunday in honor of those who are missed on this special day. There will a dove release, balloon release, music, comforting messages and refreshments.

This special ceremony will take place in Forest Park Lawndale outside the Chapel of Angels on 6900 Lawndale Street. It will begin at 11 a.m. and last until supplies run out. You can find more information here.