HOUSTON (KIAH) -If you’re looking to get a ‘crack’ at some Easter fun this weekend, you’re weekend look-ahead has you covered.

The Vernardos Circus

You have start off you’re Good Friday with some good fun for the whole family. The Venardos Circus will be hosting its final hoorah here in Houston. It’s the last weekend to catch the Broadway style, animal-free circus. The final shows will be held this weekend at the Dry Creek Social Club in Richmond with the first kicking off tonight, April 7 at 7 p.m. A full schedule of the shows and tickets can be found here.

Galapagos Islands exhibit

If you’re looking for an island get away without going too far, The Houston Zoo is opening a new exhibit for the kiddos today. The first of it’s kind exhibit is based on he Galapagos Islands in Ecuador. It will include Humboldt penguins, California sealions, and Galapagos tortoises. The exhibit is included with general admission tickets and is free for members.

FREE Easter Bunny photos

And lastly, Bass Pro Shops and Cabelas are both offering free photos with the Easter bunny at all retail locations. The free photos will be available at varied times on Saturday and Sunday. The fishing chain is only asking that you make reservations to secure your spot ahead of time. To find a full list of participating stores, times, and reserve your spot you can visit BassPro.com/easter.