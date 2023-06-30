HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you haven’t already made 4th of July weekend plans, there’s still a way to light up your night. 3rd Ward Tours and Lets Do It Houston is hosting a “Night Light Bike Ride” to the Post HTX. The community is invited to come out and enjoy a cruise through our Houston Streets that will lead to The Post Houston to enjoy food, drinks, and great vibes.

The ride and event will be on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., starting at the 3rd Ward Tours Building on Emancipation Avenue. If you don’t have a bike to tag along, don’t worry, LED Bike rentals are available for those who want to participate for just $30. If you do plan on bringing your own bike, the “Have your Own Bike Entry” is on $11. The LED Bike Rental and Entries for our own bike can be purchased here. This bike ride is not a once and a lifetime event, multiple dates and events that are similar are posted on the Lets Do It Houston website. Tonight they will be having a “Summer Walker Night Light Ride” where you can cruise along the city listening some of Summer Walker greatest hits! You can also make a song request during registration. Get your cruise on and tag along in some summer fun and check out more events like these here.