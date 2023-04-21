HOUSTON (KIAH) – Don’t feel down in the dirt if you haven’t made any weekend plans yet, your weekend look ahead is here to give you a little re-‘leaf.’ We have a a wide

Earth Day is this Saturday, and it’s is a celebration effort for almost every surrounding county. If your looking for some fun tied into the cause, Discovery Green Conservancy has announced this years Green Mountain Energy Earth Day, in combination with the popular Houston Public Works ‘Water Works Festival.’ This years theme is all about water and the focus is on the care and management of Houston vital waters systems. The free event kicks off at noon at Discovery Green Park on McKinney and will last until 5 p.m. There will be live music, exhibits, games, and so much more. To find out all you need to know, a full outline of information can be found here.

If your looking for a way to get involved, Adopt- A- Beach coastwide spring clean up also kicks off tomorrow, April 22 at 8:30 a.m. Every year, around 2,800 volunteers gather at 28 unique locations along the Texas coastline to help pick up trash. The event is all in a spring cleaning effort to keep our beaches clean before the summer hits. This is a good way to contribute to Earth Day and prepare for the summer. All you have to do to participate is view registration here.

Another great opportunity this weekend is to spend some green to get some green in support of local businesses at Trembly Park. A Plant and Nature Market event will be hosted at the park on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as an opportunity for the community to celebrate the love of nature and plants. The nature themed event offers a chance to discover new plant based products, support local businesses, and enjoy a day full of activities with people who have a passion for nature and plants. And of course plenty of fun for the whole family like live music, a plant swap activities, food, and so much more. Find out all you need to know here.

If you’re more of a person that likes to give back, a local event can water your roots with a furniture upcycling event. Today and tomorrow the Houston Furniture Bank is accepting mattresses for free. From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. they are accepting up to two mattresses per vehicle as well as gently used furniture. The bank uses these items to give back to families in need. Just last year the bank gave away 90,000 pieces of furniture to over 1,800 families in the greater Houston area. So if you want to make an impact, get off of your gently used couch and donate it! Or take part in being a part of an effort to be kind to our planet. Don’t forget to come back Monday to see how it all shakes out in your ‘Weekend Wrap-up.’