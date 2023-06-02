Summer Reading Kickoff Event

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Summer is finally here Houston, and the weekend to kick it off is gearing up for the kids to have some summer fun incorporating education. Harris County Precinct 4 and Harris County Libraries are making this possible kicking off a ‘Summer Reading Kickoff Event.’ The community is invited to enjoy some special guests, giant lawn games, crafts, and more. This is all in effort to promote reading throughout the summer. This year’s theme is ‘All Together Now,’ kicking off at Mark Jo Peckam park on Saturday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and free parking is available at the park.

Day of Service at Historic Freedmen’s Town

In appreciation of Juneteenth, Houston Rockets and Toyota Center employees will have a company-wide day of service at historic freedmen’s town located in the city’s fourth ward. Rockets general manager Rafael Stone and head coach Ime Udoka will join staff as they conduct cleanup tasks at Saulnier house, Wiley Park and Freedmen’s Town Association.

The kick off to this Day of Service will be happening Friday morning at Freedman’s Town Conservancy on Saulnier street.

Houston Children’s Museum “Power Up! Summer.”

Houston’s Children’s Museum plans to crush summer with energizing experiences for all families. Starting Saturday through August 19, they will be open every day in summer!

This is all part of the museum’s “Power Up! Summer” initiative. They will have electrifying exhibits and events including themed celebrations, live interactives and demonstrations, spotlight performances, and meet-and-greets all summer-long. Saturday there will be a Pickachu meet and greet set up for the kids to take pictures from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. among other cool attractions like a game truck. You can find more information about what you can expect from the Children’s Museum this summer here.

Kimo Kawaii Anime Convention

For all the anime fans out there, an anime convention like no other is kicking off this weekend in Conroe. ‘Kimo Kawaii’ will be taking place at the Lone Star Convention and Expo Center all weekend long. It’s called “the kimo kawaii experience,” and it’s now in its second year bringing anime, cos-play, a battle of the bands and so much more! Our morning anchor Sharron Melton had a chance to sit with a voice over actor expected to be at the convention, and he gives her all the details on how the weekend is expected to play out. You can find the entire rundown here.