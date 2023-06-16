The Post Houston Juneteenth Events

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Texas is the birthplace of the now nationally recognized holiday Juneteenth and the city of Houston is going all out in honest Houston fashion. Kicking off the weekend in true black excellence form is HBCU Alliance hosting a series of Juneteenth events at Post Houston. HBCU Grads & Alumni are invited for a chance to connect with top employers and explore your career options at the Juneteenth HBCU Alliance Career Fair. It’s happening all day from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the post Houston. Those who attend can discover a world of career possibilities, all their asked to do is bring a resume. On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 pm, you can be a part of the cultural celebration “Black is Beautiful,” also at the Post. Organizers say there will be performances, pop-up vendors, arts and crafts, a dedicated children’s book fair, and so much more. And lastly but not least, celebrate the contributions of HBCU alumni and black professionals from every corner of the nation at the Juneteenth “Cream & Canary Yellow Affair.” It starts at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, this dress to impress event will feature performances, delicious food and drinks, and so much more. Thank you Post Houston and HBCU Alliance for making the holiday weekend easy.

TSU Juneteenth Celebrations at Miller Outdoor Theater

On top of the Juneteenth celebrations at the Post, TSU and their campus radio station, KTSU 90.9 FM, have a ton going on this weekend as well.. KTSU’s General Manager Ernest Walker and his team are getting ready for a weekend of music at Miller Outdoor Theater, which he says is a huge part of the culture. He says that tonight will kick off an evening of R&B, Blues and Hip Hop with artists such as Ernest Walker and his band, Eddie Levert, and Tweed Smith just to name a few. Walker also says he hopes that these events will mean something to Houston’s youth. All events this weekend are free. Tonight the show kicks off at 8:15, the Saturday an evening of jazz and inspirational music will kick off at 8:15, and Sunday’s performance will be at the Avenida Houston Mainstage at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Acres Homes Juneteenth Parade



The Annual Acres Homes Juneteenth Parade’ will take place this Saturday at 10a.m. the parade will stretch along West Montgomery from The Multiservice Center to Dolly Wright Road. All of Houston is invited to line up along West Montgomery Street, per Mayor Sylvester Turner’s request, and come out and celebrate together with the community. More information can be found here.

Juneteenth Comedy Festival

The Juneteenth Comedy Festival is happening this weekend, headlining will be some of Houston’s finest talent. Our morning Anchor, Sharron Melton sat down with a few of the comics right here our CW39 Houston studios earlier this week to give us a preview. Comedy acts like Rodney Bigham, Billy D. Washington, Comedian Grossman, and Ray Etcetera will be performing their set, just to name a few. You can check out those clips of the interview and preview they shared with Sharron here. Come out and support these stand up comics at the Juneteenth celebrations this Saturday at the Galveston Island Convention Center, starting at 7 p.m.

you can get tickets here.

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown Juneteenth Screenings

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown will be celebrating Juneteenth all month long, featuring prominent to black pop-culture films on their 24 foot state of the art LED screen. They will be kicking things off on Saturday with Hip-Hop night showing the classic movie ‘Juice’ featuring Tupac Shakur. On the Monday they will be showing a fan favorite, ‘Love & Basketball’ for the Juneteenth holiday and next weekend they will be playing ‘Poetic Justice’ on the 24th. And to celebrate the 35th anniversary of ‘Coming to America,’ that will be playing on June 30th. To get a full rundown of the line up, you can find more information here.