Lulac District 8 Cinco De Mayo Parade

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The first weekend for the month of may kicks off with a blast of celebration with Friday being Cinco de Mayo. Houston is gears up every year for Cinco De Mayo, with many local restaurants and bars offering special deals on Mexican food and drinks for a may 5 commemoration. It all starts with the Lulac District 8 Cinco De Mayo parade. Houston Astros legend Jose Cruz will be joining mayor Sylvester Turner as co-marshal. The parade is kicking off at 10 a.m. at Texas and Hamilton, near minute maid park. Organizers say Houston hasn’t seen a Cinco De Mayo parade since 2019. This year’s celebration will feature more than 100 parade entries, highlighting the culture and music of Mexico and other Latin communities.

Hand Hygiene Day and Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day

May 5 is also Hand Hygiene day as well as Nurse and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day. To celebrate a local coffee shop is handing out a perk to keep our everyday hero’s perky for their jobs. Scooter’s Coffee will provide nurses and healthcare workers with a free medium brewed coffee to show its appreciation and gratitude for these hard workers. The free medium brewed coffee offer is valid one per customer with healthcare identification today, only at participating locations while supplies last. And as for hand hygiene, it should go without saying to WASH YOUR HANDS, and keep us all, including you, safe. experts say 10 million bacteria live on a typical office desk. And phones are even worse, with 92% of phones being infected with bad bacteria. So let’s remember to avoid any type of diseases caused by these and wash those hands! Scrub with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer if you cannot wash your hands with soap and water.

Walk to Cure Arthritis

Kicking off on Saturday, The Arthritis Foundation is celebrating its 75th anniversary with The Walk to Cure Arthritis. The event will feature a huge cake big enough to feed the hundreds of attendees. Walkers, donors, and arthritis warriors will gather to honor the 1.2 million Houstonians who suffer from arthritis. The event will be held at fish plaza in front of the Wortham Center and will wind around Buffalo Bayou Trail for a 5k route. For more information you can find the whole run down here.

Flag Football game for Alzheimer’s disease

And a quick shout out, Our morning Traffic Reporter, Carrigan Chauvin will be on the field Saturday for a football game that benefits a good cause. She will participating in a flag football game to support those effected by Alzheimer’s disease. She will be a part of the brunette team and they will raise money to support those effected by the sometimes deadly disease. She’s already reached her goal and overall the organization has raised the most money for this cause in the entire country, but if you’d still like to contribute, click here.

10th Annual Lone Star Deluxe

Also on Saturday, hundreds of hotrods will be headed to Texas city on Saturday for the 10th Annual Lone Star Deluxe hotrod and music festival. The streets in Texas City’s Historic district will be filled with hundreds of hotrods and custom vehicles from around the country.

This family-friendly event will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., spanning five blocks on 6th street in texas city. Admission is free, and you can find more information here.

2nd Annual Rock & Roll Picnic

To cap off the weekend on Sunday, The 2nd Annual Rock & Roll Picnic will be at Last Concert Café. The event benefits the non-profit ‘I’ll Have What She’s Having,’ which is a hospitality charity that raises funds for crucial medical and mental healthcare. The Rock and Roll Picnic will celebrate the city’s best music, food, cocktails, and local art while raising funds for those essential healthcare services for Houston’s hospitality industry. The event will be at Last Café on Nance Street from Noon to 4 p.m. To get tickets click here. Don’t forget to vote in your local elections on Saturday. Head over to Harrisvotes.com to find your closest polling site and contribute to leadership in our local community. Also, don’t forget to circle back on Monday to see how it all shapes out in the Weekend Wrap – up. Feliz Cinco de Mayo Houston!