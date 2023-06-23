Pride Kickoff Party & Voter Registration

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The month of June seems like it came and went but as the month comes to a close the LGBTQ+ community isn’t up on Pride month celebrations for the official Pride weekend. Kicking off the weekend this week, Texas Rising and MOVE Texas is Hosting a Pride Weekend Kickoff Party & Voter Registration Event. The celebration will feature performances from local drag artists, and goods from Houston-area artisans will be sold, as well as an information booth to encourage attendees to register to vote. Members of these organizations will host this event at Axelrad Beer Garden on Alabama Street downtown from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Houston’s 45th annual LGBTQ+ Pride Parade

The city of Houston is hosting our very having our own pride parade. Houston’s 45th annual LGBTQ+ Pride parade will cruise around downtown Saturday night at 7 p.m. The theme for this year’s celebration is “All we need is Love.” You can register to drive along with the parade at their website pridehouston365.org.

“Black Girls Do Engineer Day”

Our team here at CW39 Houston has been pretty busy in the community lately. Last week we had 100% participation volunteering at Houston Food Bank. This week, you can catch our morning reporter Kara Willis emceeing an event “Black Girls Do Engineer day Inaugural Award Gala” tonight at 7 p.m. Mayor Turner has declared June 26th which is on Monday “Black Girls Do Engineer Day” and he will be there to introduce the holiday officially.

“Pay & Save ” Animals with Citizens of Animal Protection

Our morning anchor Sharron Melton has been preparing us all week to give back to an organization that helps save animals in need and finds homes and resources for animals with no place to go. The event allows you to play with some of the orphaned animals Sharron sat with an organizer of the event earlier this week to tell us all we need to know. To watch the full interview and get more information on the event, click here.