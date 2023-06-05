National Cemetery Flag Recovery

HOUSTON (KIAH) – As the weekend wrapped, community organizers got the chance to have one final salute to service for Memorial Day. Multiple organizations returned to Houston National Cemetery to recover all of the flags lining the headstones of our heroes for Memorial Day. Organizers sent out a huge thank you to everyone who has signed up for Saturday’s flag recovery event and helped make clean up efforts speedy and effective. They also say this was a final salute to our hero’s in showing how we care and tend to their resting places.

Summer Reading Kickoff

Harris County Public Library along with Harris County Precinct 4 kicked off their ‘Summer Reading Kickoff’ event on Saturday to promote summer fun without forgetting about reading for education. Attendees enjoyed special guests, giant lawn games, crafts, and more! This year’s theme was “All Together Now.’ It all went down at Mary Jo Peckham Park in Katy.

Rockets Day of Service

In appreciation of Juneteenth, Houston Rockets and Toyota Center employees had a company-wide ‘Day of Service’ at Historic Freedmen’s Town located in the city’s Fourth Ward. The Rockets General Manager and the head coach joined staff as they conducted cleanup tasks. This effort took place Friday morning at Freedman’s Town Conservancy on Saulnier Street.

Kimo Kawaii Anime Convention

It was a big weekend for all things anime as ‘Kimo Kawaii’ took over Conroe. People from all over the country were in Conroe over the weekend for the 2nd annual “Kimo Kawaii” Anime Convention. Both young and old were in attendance to check out the anime fun. Every Houston area marines were in attendance, meeting and greeting all the anime fans and cosplayers dressed up in their favorite characters. Our morning anchor Sharron Melton was also there, and made a new friend ‘Tiki Macaw.’ You can find more on how the event turned out for Sharron here.