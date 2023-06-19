CW39’s Founder’s Day

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Happy Juneteenth everybody! The city deserves a round of applause! This weekend was dedicated to giving back and celebrating history, and celebrating the good people of our community. Kicking things off this past Friday was US! CW39 Houston celebrated it’s annual Founder’s Day by giving back to our great home of Houston. The entire staff volunteered at the Houston Food Bank. The team separated in parts, morning staff and evening staff to sanitize, sort, and package boxes of food for families in need. The crew at the HFB were more than welcoming, making it a smooth effort of giving back. the morning crew packed about 29,000 meals for families, and the evening crew packed a little over 11,000 meals. I’d say that’s a pretty good turn out! If you ever plan on giving back and want a smooth and easy process, The Houston Food Bank is recommended. You can find information on how to get involved, click here.

Children’s Museum Houston Juneteenth Celebration

Houston’s Children Museum had a celebration of freedom for Juneteenth with three days of poetry and live performances. From June 17 to 19, the museum celebrated the day enslaved African Americans in Texas were told they were free. Organizers of the events say they are proud to celebrate and honor this historic event with three days of interactive activities! To learn more about Juneteenth and the events held to celebrate its history, click here

Juneteenth at Miller Outdoor Theater

Miller Outdoor Theater on Hermann Park Drive held their Juneteenth Celebrations, called ‘A Celebration of Freedom’ on Saturday, from 3:15 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The event in collaboration with Wells Fargo, highlighted inspirational music, paying tribute to legendary musicians such as Miles Davis, Joe Sample, Al Jarreau, Grover Washington Jr., Aretha Franklin, The Winans Family, and many more. Organizers say the events gives the community an opportunity to come together and reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and look forward to a brighter future.

BLCK Market Juneteenth

100 black owned vendors lined up across from Discovery Green Park over the weekend to celebrate the 4th annual BLCK Market Juneteenth celebrations. The BLCK Market was set up along Main Street on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees not only enjoyed an overload over vendors to explore, but live music, food trucks, art, a lounge, and so much more. This event aims to support black businesses every year and gets bigger and bigger as years go by. Organizers even set up an extension of the event on Sunday. The BLACK Market is always a free, family fun event that sheds light on up and coming businesses.

Juneteenth Grave Cleaning

Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, along wit several other city leaders organized an event to pay homage to former slaves in the area. On Saturday, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. dozens of volunteers gathered at bates Allen Park in Kendleton, Texas to clean the gravesites of former slaves, and prepare the area for a new African American Memorial. This past February, Commissioner McCoy announced that Fort Bend Count was approved $4 million dollars to start work on the development of an African American Memorial in Fort Bend County. The memorial will include the final resting places of African Americans in both the Newman Chapel and Oak Hill Cemeteries. Currently, the area has restricted access until it is formally prepared to make the desired changes. A special thanks to those volunteers who had the courage to help history be made in real time.