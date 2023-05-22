Bike to work Day

HOUSTON (KIAH) – A weekend in Houston is always one to remember, but this one in particular set out to leave an inclusive mark on the community. Mayor Turner was particularly more involved with community endeavors this weekend. Aiming to let loose and have so old fashion fun, Turner kicked off his weekend participation with an annual bike to work event. The city was encouraged to strap on their helmets, lace up their shoes and pedal to work on Friday.

The city of Houston is celebrated bike month in may by hosting the ‘Annual Bike to Work Day‘ downtown ride Houstonians joined in on a short ride starting at EaDo Bike Co and along parts of the Columbia Tap Trail.

Family Day at the park

Mayor Turner also hosted his Annual Family Day at the Park. For the 15th year in a row, the City of Houston hosts the family day to promote a day of caring about what matters most, family. Shuttle services were set up at Carver High School and Lone Star College to bring people to the event who didn’t have a ride. The event was held at Sylvester Turner Park on West Little York Road Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Family and friends of family came out to enjoy family activities, baseball games, food, and live zydeco music. Mayor Turner greeted and chatted with the many guests in attendance and posed for plenty photo ops. This event happens every year and volunteers are always needed. To learn more you can find it here.

Hire Houston Youth Job and Career Fair

Our mayor had a pretty busy weekend as he also attend a Youth Job and Career Fair at the Sunnyside Multi-service Center. The Youth job fair was hosted by the Hire Houston Youth organization, aimed at creating opportunity for young Houstonians between the ages 16- 24 in need of employment. The event was open to all who qualify and those who attended were encouraged to bring there best with resumes in hand. To find out more about events like these click here.