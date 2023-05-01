Bikes on the Bayou

Rolling into the weekend was made easy with a biking event organized to celebrate those who are motorcycle, bicycle, and scooter enthusiast. ‘Bikes on the Bayou’ kicked off at Eleanor Tinsley Park on Saturday. Our morning meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was in attendance, MCing the event. There were fundraisers on site, lots of good eats, live music, and even a surprise appearance from Houston famous rapper Lil’ Troy. the event saw an expansion from previous years with a sampling area, a crawfish cove, a cornhole tournament, pickleball Exhibition, car show, and family zone.

Susan’s Rally to fight against cancer

Susan’s Rally kicked off on Sunday, honoring cancer patients and keeping their memories alive. Attendees went on an adventurous trip through Houston streets in their cars, using clues to lead them to some of the city’s most distinctive sights and hidden attractions. The event is set up like a race with everyone beginning at a starting line on Washington Avenue and finishing on Caroline Street, all in effort to raise awareness about cancer with a fun fundraising event. Susan’s Rally works in partnership with In Spirit Patient Housing to help provide cancer patients and their families with low cost housing near medical centers where they are being treated. Every year, this event raises over $100,000 the cause. There was also free breast and cervical cancer screenings offered on site.

One Clean Houston’s Dump Day

With illegal dumping being a major issue for the city, One Clean Houston hosted it’s first ‘Dump Day‘ event at at two of the city’s largest disposal facilities. Dozens of residents lined up this to dump their junk with the goal of alleviating the volume of illegal dumping in communities throughout the city. The disposal of trash was complementary from the McCarthy Road Landfill and The Blue Ridge Landfill on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. They allowed up to one load per household which included items like broke refrigerators and stoves, as well as one mattresses, clothes, and old landscaping tools and debris. The city plans to offer more events like these as part of One Clean Houston initiative combat illegal dumpings and will continue to keep a look out for the illegal activity.

Vietnam Remembrance Day

City leaders and members of the Vietnamese community came together over the weekend to commemorate the last day of the republic of Vietnam with a ‘Vietnam Remembrance Day.’ The event honored the sacrifices made by veterans of the Vietnam war on Saturday at Alief – David M. Henington Regional Library and honors the the last days of the Vietnam republic. The ceremony lasted from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., representative Al Green was in attendance along with other city leaders to talk about winning the war over 40 years ago. According to data from the Vietnam data filings, 58,220 members of the U.S. military died in the Vietnam war.

Missing in Harris County Day

A special day was dedicated to turning a spotlight on the many missing residents of Harris County. The annual Missing in Harris County Day was hosted at the Children’s Assessment Center on Bolsover Street Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friends and families of the missing, along with Harris County Sheriff’s Office, Crime Stoppers, and several other law enforcement organizations, all gathered to honor those who are still missing, hoping for their safe return. Organizers of the vent have been working closely with Harris County’s Missing Persons unit in effort to help solve a long pile of missing person cases. According to the most recent report from Texas Center for the Missing, there were 46,581 missing persons reports from 2021 just in Texas alone. 33,774 of those reports are children.

National Adopt A Shelter Pet day

April 30 was not only the last day of the month, but also ‘National Adopt A Shelter Pet Day.’ Best Friends of Houston teamed up with shelter partners throughout the greater Houston community for a citywide adoption event. There were a lot more then pets to bring people out, including goodies, raffle drawings, treats, and adoption fee discounts throughout the day. It’s not too late to join, the movement continues encouraging the community to adopt for your local animal shelter. You can find a full list of shelters available in your area here.