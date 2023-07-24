Trae Da Truth “Trae Day”

HOUSTON (KIAH) – This weeks ‘Weekend Wrap – Up’ is all about celebrating Houston’s core values. The gesture of giving back has always been apart of Houston’s nature and this week was set apart from the normal things we do as a community to come together and help those in need. On Saturday, Houston native and rapper, Trae Da Truth hosted his annual “Trae Family Fun Day” event giving back to kids in need during the back to school season. The event was held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Aveva Stadium. They gave away free backpacks, school supplies, and some raffle gifts, and a free bike giveaway. There were also celebrity appearances, rides, games, animals, food and more. It seemed like the whole city came out to support the event and get in on some fun. Trae Da Truth is known for giving back to the community and makes it his mission to look out for the children every year during back to school season.

The American Conservation Coalition ‘Summer Clean Up’

A group of local environmentalists cap off their summer programming by cleaning up an under appreciated area of the city. The American Conservation Coalition is building an environmental movement rooted in local action across the country. AAC Houston has engaged in service activities all over the city, from cleaning up parks to serving the homeless population of the city. This weekend was downtown Houston’s turn. The University of Houston students along with other community members helped to clean and maintain downtown streets. their mission was to give a better future for our generations to come.

Red Cross Flood Training

While we are still battling extreme heat, other areas of the country are dealing with flooding, tornadoes and other natural disasters. For that reason, the red cross along with the district a office hosted a special training. It’s aim was to help them to deploy resources after a hurricane or other disasters. On Saturday, the group led the training by reinforcing resources available to the community and provided ways to help individual neighborhoods.

Houston Health Department Heat Safety Tips

Also over the weekend the Houston Health Department urged people to follow these safety precautions to avoid heat-related illness such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Drink a lot of liquids, even before getting thirsty.

Do outdoor activities early morning or evening.

Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

Do not leave infants, children, senior citizens or pets unattended.

Apply sunscreen.

Find a cooling area

Take frequent cool baths or showers if your home is not air-conditioned.