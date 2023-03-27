HOUSTON (KIAH) – The weekend brought in a wide array of events ahead of the highly anticipated NCAA Final Four Tournament weekend. Including a cookoff for the title of the best crawfish cookers in Houston in the 4th annual Crawfish Cook-Off. That’s a major title to carry in the Bayou City full of crawfish and Cajun food lovers.

The CW39 Houston team got in on the action, and were able to taste taste from all 20 teams. Our meteorologist and traffic anchor Carrigan Chauvin was one of the judges this year. She is a proud Louisiana girl that knows her way around a good crawfish boil. She guided the rest of the CW39 team along the way, as the event marked a first experience for some.

Out of 20 teams the final result was left to the top three who claimed the best crawfish cooking title. The prized first place winner was Marty’s Jackpot, and was one the People’s Choice award. The Post Oak Crew came in second place, with Chicken of the Ditch coming in third. The best decorated went to Fa Fa Kitchen- Hype and BBQ.

A cool addition to the fun filled turnout, CW39 had the honor of choosing the charity part of the proceeds would be donated to. The organization chosen was Rebuilding Together Houston, which helps rebuild and revitalize homes in underserved areas around Houston.

To learn more about this organization, our traffic anchor Carrigan Chauvin sat down with them to talk about how you could get involved.

Tune back in next week to see how we wrap up the week in our Weekend Wrap-up.