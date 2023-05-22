HOUSTON (KIAH) – This weekend really came through for it’s minority population this weekend, hosting a wide variety of events from black business, mental health, and AAPI celebration.

Texas Black Expo

A ‘Texas Black Expo’ at the George R. Brown Convention Center over the weekend.

Celebrity guests like hall of famer, Magic Johnson kicked off the four day event as a keynote speaker on Friday.

The expos mission was to enhance the quality of life and advance economic prosperity, by creating opportunities for small business advancement and individual wealth development.

There were plenty events aiming to inspire youth to own businesses as well as tap into mental health early. There were also many other influencers and celebrity’s to see like, the host of top 10 podcast, “Dear Future Wifey,”Laterras Whitfield, Comedian Whitney Labelle, and special guest Nia Hernandez.

Black Mental Health Expo

There was also a free ‘Black Mental Health Expo’ that took place Sunday. The event was hosted at the HPD Southwest Command Station on Nitida Street in honor of mental health awareness month. The event was created to bring resources to the black community and erase the stigma many in the community believe about seeking mental health being for the weak and not for them. There were black clinicians from UT Health Houston and the ASUD program on hand to talk to guests in group and in one on one sessions. Although the event was focused on black mental health, it was open to all who were interested.

NAMI Walk

the Astros first baseman José Abreu helped kick off the NAMI Greater Houston Walk on Saturday. He cut the ribbon at the starting line on Bagby Street to Sam Houston Park at 8 a.m. that morning kicking off the course around park that would come to an end at the eastern entrance. The walk is to promote mental health awareness and involve the community in a special way. Food trucks were lined up with the trail just in case participates got hungry. There were art booths, book signings, and even a chance to take pics with Astros mascot, Orbit. The event set out for a $315,000 goal and so far has raised $229,904. If you’d like to learn more or donate you can find information here.

Fort Bend AAPI Fest

Fort Bend County Judge KP George’s office held an ‘Annual AAPI Festival’ on Saturday in celebration of the Asian American and pacific islander culture. The event aimed to unite the community together through food, performances, history, art, and education, featuring a variety of activities and attraction. Attendees got to enjoy the culinary delights of assorted Asian cuisines provided by a variety of local vendors.

Don’t miss out on getting involved or simply just being in the know about what’s happening in out beautiful city of Houston. Check back in on Friday to see what you can look forward to in you ‘Weekend Look – Ahead.’