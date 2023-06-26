Houston Pride Celebrations

HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Pride Parade returned for it’s 45th year in action, more fierce than ever. The the celebration featured fun and interactive educational activities like the faces of ‘Pride Art Project’ with ‘The Orange Show.” There was also the the colors of pride ribbon wall where kids wrote notes of what pride means to them. Residents also dressed up their fur babies for the second annual proud puppy parade at the Levy Dog Park. City leaders like Mayor Sylvester Turner and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo came out to show their support and be apart of all the fun and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. Mayor Turner did make comment about the LGBTQ celebrations in the city saying these celebrations “highlights what we should be doing every single month of every single year.”

It’s such a privilege to walk the parade and see all of the beautiful faces of our LGBTQ+ community and allies gathered to celebrate love, diversity, tolerance, and equality. Together, we march towards a world that embraces and cherishes others rather than succumbing to bigotry. pic.twitter.com/apBBS1xdJe — Lina Hidalgo (@LinaHidalgoTX) June 25, 2023

Boys & Girls Club “Olympic and Paralympic Day”

The Boys and Girls of Greater Houston hosted their “Olympic and Paralympic day” at the Jim and Barbara Morefield Club on Friday. The event was in partnership with Harris County Houston Sports Authority filled with sports activities for the whole community. The day is recognized across the country, celebrating fitness, sport culture and educational opportunities, while promoting the Olympic and the Paralympic values of determination, friendship, inspiration, courage and equality. The day consisted of Houston Olympians & Paralympians from the United States Olympic & Paralympic Association teaching over 100 children how to play various sports. Attendees participated in sports drills including baseball, basketball, boxing, gymnastics, and so much more. The fun lasted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the afternoon.

Huge shoutout to the Harris County – Houston Sports Authority for a wonderful Olympic/Paralympic Day event held at our Morefield Club today.



Our Club members got to participate in olympic activities such as Taekwondo, Basketball, Soccer, Gymnastics, Boxing and more. pic.twitter.com/EsadFaUSW6 — Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (@bgcghouston) June 23, 2023

“Black Girls Do Engineer Day”

Today June 26, 2023 has officially been named “Black Girls Do Engineer Day” by Mayor Sylvester Turner himself! Over the weekend, our morning reporter Kara Willis emcee-ed the “Black Girls Do Engineer Day Inaugural Award Gala” on Saturday. The night was held at the Wiess Energy Hall at the Houston Museum of Natural Science. This gala was in celebration of a new holiday–which is today, and to celebrate and uplift the extraordinary women and girls in the STEM industry. Today was also made a holiday to bring more awareness to young girls and black women who may be interested in the field.

“Play & Save” the Animals with Citizens of Animal Protection

And to wrap things all up in a nice giving back bow, many of the crew here at CW39 Houston tagged along this weekend to help out some animals in need at “Play & Save” event at the Citizens of Animal Protection Foundation. Most of the team went out in support of Sharron Melton who is associated heavily with the organization. While others just wanted to see some cute faces and help as much as possible. Those who came out were able to get a tour of the facility, walk some dogs, read to a few cats and make them toys, some even signed up to foster and adopt animals having trouble finding forever homes. It was an amazing turn out and we are proud of the team and the many people who came to support this organization and the animals.