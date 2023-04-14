HOUSTON (KIAH) – This weekend in Houston was one for the soul as many events that took place not only tugged at the heart strings but also helped the heart with a cause. Developed by the National African American Male Wellness Agency, a walk and running event kicked off Saturday to support health and wellness in the black community. The 5k Walk & Run is hosted in over 15 cities as an awareness campaign, highlighting the fact that black men die about 12 years earlier on average than their counterparts. The event shed light on this issue while also giving of resources and tips to those who attended. The course started on the TSU campus on Clebourne, with Houston mayor Sylvester Turner in attendance to lead the way. Texas Southern University had free health screenings, dozens of vendors, live entertainment, and a ton of family friendly fun at no cost.

The 34th Art Car Parade rolled into town on Saturday as well, bringing in flocks of people from all over the country, even Canada. The parade rolled through the city’s streets of downtown and greeted thousands of eager fans. The decorated cars made their way through downtown before circling around city hall. They continued down Allen Parkway before eventually dispersing on Waugh Drive. The parade was free to attend and definitely made it’s mark in the city for it 34th year.

The Holocaust museum along with some local Holocaust survivors came together Sunday for a citywide ‘Yom Hashoah‘ ceremony. Ahead of the official day Tuesday, the annual commemoration mourns the loss of all who perished in the Holocaust. It honors those who survived and the community comes together to remember and reflect. the ceremony included remarks from survivors and community leaders, a youth choir, and candle lighting ceremony. The Holocaust Museum is offering free admission on Tuesday as a part of the ‘Holocaust Remembrance Day.’

The Queen of Tejano, Selena was celebrated over the weekend for what would have been her 52nd birthday. Her fans and many of the community came out to a host of events in honor of the late Tejano singer. Houston has been a staple in honoring and remembering Selena, as her last big concert was performed here at the Astrodome in 1995. Houston held multiple events April 16th as an honor to the singer birthday. There was a Selena themed paint class, a free screening of the iconic performance at the Houston Rodeo, a Selena movie party, and ‘Noche De Selena‘ with free live music and Selena videos. Rest in peace to the queen of Tejano, from out hearts in Houston.