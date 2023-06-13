2023 BANF Artist Awards

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Summer is here and with the start of pride month and Juneteenth holiday around the corner, this weekend was one for the people. We brought you an amazing story last week and had a wonderful guest visit us at our CW39 Houston Studio to talk about a $6 million investment to transform Black Latinx, indigenous and people of color artists in the under funded communities of Houston. In a intimate awards ceremony Sunday, the first twenty-five recipients of the 2023 BANF Artist Awards received a $20,000 grant, enabling them to support their artistic endeavors. This also marked the launch of the cultural treasures initiative, an ambitious undertaking representing an investment of more than $5 million over two years.

Celebrate Freedom Family Fun Day

Emancipation Park Conservancy kicked off it’s annual Juneteenth festivities this weekend with the ‘Celebrate Freedom Family Fun Day. The event is part of the Emancipation Park Conservancy’s annual Juneteenth celebration commemorating both the day that Texas’ enslaved population learned of their freedom and Emancipation Park’s founding. In partnership with Juneteenth Houston, this event featured family-friendly activities, local vendors, and food trucks. In addition to the Family Fun Day, this year’s celebration will also include the Freedom Walk & Run and music festival next weekend on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

‘Teach Truth Day of Action’

The 3rd annual ‘Teach Truth Day of Action’ rally was held this past Saturday. The rally supports LGBTQ+ rights. Teach Truth Day of Action 2023 is held every June 10th nationwide. Educators, students, parents, and community members unite every year to defend the right to teach truthfully and LGBTQ+ rights. Organizers say the event aims to raise awareness about anti-history education bills and the importance of teaching truthfully about racism, sexism, heterosexism, transphobia, and other forms of oppression in U.S. history. the rally was held at Buffalo bayou Park at 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m.

Salvation Army ‘Food Box’ Distribution

The Salvation Army of Greater Houston hosted their Food Box Distribution event on Saturday, and it was a huge success for the community! Last week week we invited Major Rib Webb from the Salvation Army to our studio to give us a look ahead on what we could expect from this food giveaway and it turned out better than expected. The organization estimates they were able to help around 2,000 families at the event! Food boxes were given out by the volunteers to the cars that lined up at the Salvation Army’s Multipurpose Distribution Center Saturday morning until supplies ran out. The food boxes can supply for a family of 4 with up to 7 days of food, plus recipients got some items donated by Caca- Cola.

Kittenpalooza

And to wrap the weekend with some cuteness, Houston’s Pet Adoption Center’s hosted a ‘Kittenpalooza’ Adoption event on Saturday. Guests go to meet over 30 kitten’s looking for ‘furr-ever’ homes. For those in attendance, there was a ‘make a cat toy’ station for the kitties at the shelter, cat themed music, treats, and of course a meet and greet with the kittens in search of a loving home. If you missed your opportunity to cuddle with a kitten, don’t fret! The adoption center will be hosting events like these all month long in support of ‘Adopt-a-Cat Month.’ To see available kittens and upcoming events you can find information here.