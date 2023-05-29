New Houston Vietnam Veterans Memorial

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Ahead of Memorial Day, the holiday weekend was filled with tribute to out fallen hero’s. A long awaited project kicked off the weekend with over 300 people in attendance to pay their respects. The unveiling of a new Houston Vietnam Veterans Memorial took place on Friday at the new memorial site Club Creek Drive. Council Member Edward Pollard, along with the City of Houston, Mayor Sylvester Turner, and his Office of Veterans and Military Affairs were among the many who were in attendance to lead the unveiling. This project was more than three years in the making, commemorating those who served in the Vietnam war while also telling an experience that is unique to Houston. When many brave men and women returned to Houston from serving their country in Vietnam, they were not greeted with a hero’s welcome. instead, they faced ridicule, disrespect and harsh criticism. This memorial will finally provide a proper “welcome home” to our veterans and honor them for their tremendous sacrifice.

A Run to Remember

A ‘Run to Remember’ also took place on Friday at Memorial Park. The event was held to honor the memory of service members who died in the line of duty. American flags lined Seymour Lieberman trail where the runs course was set. The event was free to anyone who wanted to participate, encouraging those who may have lost someone to honor them in a action that many service members have to adhere as training. The number of miles ran are expected to be tallied and posted on social media today.

Carry the Load Relay

On Saturday, a non-profit group held a “Carry the Load National Relay,” that allows people to pay tribute to service members. Fallen Marine Lance Corporal Armando Hernandez was remembered during the event, with a march around the streets of Houston National Cemetery.

Fallen military service members were also honored on Sunday morning at a flag placing ceremony took place at the Houston National cemetery also as a tribute to those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

As we continue to honor our hero’s this Memorial Day, we encourage our community to do their research and contribute to making today special for those who gave their lives for our country. Be safe this holiday and remember to pay your respects with respect by respecting and thinking of those who may have lost their loved ones who served.