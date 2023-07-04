‘Tour de Clarke’ Bike Ride

HOUSTON (KIAH) – On the heels of the 4th of July holiday, this weekend was filled with a bunch to do in preparation for this week. But it wasn’t all about Americas birthday this week. It was also about giving back and shedding light on the diversity in the area. HP’s Annual Bike Ride, ‘Tour de Clarke’ was a huge success this weekend! We talked to HPD’ Southwest command and the Hiram Clarke Storefront Associations here in our studios last week to preview the event, and they told us all about this family-friendly event. The bike ride was expecting around 100 attendees and achieved just that! Tp add to that, HPD officers taught kids how to ride a bike and some safety measures like wearing a helmet.

‘Be More Pacific’ Eating Contest

How many spring rolls can you eat? A small Houston area Filipino business is setting up that challenge. ‘Be More Pacific’ started an eating contest during Covid to help boost small businesses in Houston. This has now become a tradition, with this year being the third time the event takes place. Yesterday, restaurants were invited to send a representative to participate and eat as much as possible. This year’s champion was “Seaside Poke,” eating a total of 60 spring rolls! It looks like a lot of fun, and a lot of food too!

Plaza de Las Americas

And fireworks lit up the night sky last night at a Plaza de Las Americas event hosted by the Southwest Management District. This was a free family-friendly, multi-lingual liberty fest held at the Plaza Americas Mall, off of Southwest Freeway and Bellaire Boulevard. Attendees enjoyed live music, multi cultural vendor booths, kids’ activities, fun and of course fireworks.

Freedom over Texas at Eleanor Tinsley

preparations for the annual “Freedom Over Texas” event at Eleanor Tinsley park is underway for the 4th of July celebration. There will be multiple road closures around Tinsley Park today as a result. The actual event will be happening tomorrow night with the anticipated firework show to top it all off. Have a safe 4th of July holiday Houston and Happy Birthday America!