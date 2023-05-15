HOUSTON (KIAH) – The may showers didn’t stop the flowers this weekend as the festivities were wrapped in a pretty ribbon for our wrap up this week.

Unicorn World

But the events weren’t only for moms but kids too, kicking off in the land of mystical things with ‘Unicorn World’ opening on Friday. Created by husband and wife duo, Patrick and Lauren mines, “Unicorn World” offers a unique opportunity for families to build memories together. It all happens through themed activities, which include an enchanted forest, arts and crafts, story time and custom made life-sized, moving unicorns that even make sounds. The immersive and interactive experience all took place at the George R. Brown Convention Center. For more on this world of unicorns, you can check out their webpage here.

Ainsley’s Angels Triathlon

Harris County judge Lina Hidalgo participated in “Ainsley’s Angels Triathlon,” for individuals living with special needs this Sunday. Hidalgo joined other volunteers to serve as guides or ‘angels’ for race participants with special needs through the entire 5k course, start to finish. Ainsley’s Angels Triathlon was created in honor of Ainsley Rossiter who was diagnosed with Infantile Neuroaxonal Dystrophy (INAD) just before turning four years of age. INAD is an extremely rare terminal illness that slowly caused global paralysis. Sunday was the first time Ainsley’s Angels Triathlon has hosted a race in Harris County.

The 2nd Annual Art Bike Parade

The Second Annual Art Bike Parade strolled into town on Saturday with so many things to see. The Parade and Festival is designed to showcase student and public art bikes and provide an opportunity for exploring Houston’s bayou greenways system. Mayor Turner came out to support while watching dozens of decorated and unique bike ride by. There was also a concert by the end of the night to liven things up even more, vendors, art bikes, art cars, and plenty of good eats. The parade was at MacGregor Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the concert was from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Orange Show Center of Visual Arts.

2nd Annual ‘Hustle Tank’ Business Lab

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson shook the weekend up ‘Just a lil bit’ as he held his Second Annual ‘Hustle Tank’ Business Lab with H.I.S.D. Students got to compete in a ‘Shark Tank’ style business competition, showcasing their business skills by pitching their best business ideas.

75 students from 3 H.I.S.D. schools competed, and got to hear feedback on their business ideas from the one and only 50 Cent. The winners haven’t been announced yet but they are said to be in for some goodies and support for their businesses as a result. These labs are all in effort to get involved with students and show them they have the ability to think outside of the box their own businesses. To learn more about this cool competition you can read about it here.

300 First Responder Moms Surprised

And lastly, our morning reporter Seth Kovar told us all about the 300 first responder moms who were set to receive a big surprise for mothers day. Thanks to the Daise Foundation, the surprise was a huge success. In addition to Raising Canes providing lunch for the moms, the incredible moms were surprised with special gifts from Benefit Cosmetics, Shiraleah, and Reliant right on time for Mother’s Day. There were 3 different locations for the surprises and the reception was just as planned. To see the aftermath, you can check out some cool photos here.