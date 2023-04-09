HOUSTON (KIAH) – Whataburger and Academy Sports wants you to ‘ketchup’ with the hottest and latest looks from their new merch collection. The duo has reunited for their second release of exclusive ‘Magellan Outdoors x Whataburger’ co-branded summer styles and gear.

Courtesy of Whataburger & Magellan Outdoors Photos

The lineup consists of shirts, shorts, caps, socks, drinkware, coolers, bikes, and outdoor games. All items feature new and limited edition Whataburger designs, made with the whole family in mind. The new assortment has new styles for the whole family with apparel for women, men, and children, just in time for some summer fun.

“These two brands are a great fit.” Says Whataburger Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Rich Scheffler. “The Result is an extensive lineup of apparel and products featuring exclusive Whataburger designs that will help take your family outing to a whole new level.”

To celebrate the new releases, Academy is giving away free gear to five lucky customers, and Whataburger will give two lucky winners free Whataburger for a year. All you have to do is sign up by going here. And if that isn’t enough to feed your appetite, they are also offering a special discount to customers who dine in from April 6- 14. Academy Sports store customer will be able to scan a special QR code in store to receive a free Whataburger item.

The full collection is available online and in select Academy stores as well as whatastore.com