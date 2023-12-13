HOUSTON (KIAH) — Wheatens in Need was founded back in 1998 by Gwen Arthur. Thanks to volunteer Wheaten Terrier lovers, these beautiful dogs are placed into foster homes throughout the U.S. and Canada.

Volunteers are also participants in the “WURL’ (Wheaten Underground Railroad) to help Wheatens get placed into forever homes.

Arthur operates her rescue out of her home, but keeps the rescue going with volunteer fosters across the globe. She says her biggest challenge is finding the help of volunteers. There are plenty of opportunities to volunteer such as becoming a foster, making phone calls to adoption candidates, transporting and more. Donations also help the rescue function to ensure Wheatens are taken care of and find a forever home.

Arthur’s biggest advice to pet lovers this holiday season is to consider adoption, but if you are going to purchase a pet from a breeder, be sure to ask all the right questions and to do your research. She says that puppy mills often sell dogs for cheaper because they are normally sick without proper vaccinations and checkups. Arthur adds that dogs aren’t a Christmas gift…they’re a long-term commitment and pet owners have to be responsible.

To learn more about Wheatens in Need Rescue and how you can help, visit Wheatensinneed.org for more information.