Rapper to help give out 1,000 turkeys to those in need

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Rockets, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation, and Kroger are partnering for a Turkey Distribution at Toyota Center.

The Rockets’ and the G-Unity Foundation’s staff will help distribute 1,000 turkeys and Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

The event, which will feature an appearance by Jackson, is open to the public in a drive-up only format. Turkeys will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis with a limit of one Thanksgiving meal per vehicle.

The meal includes food items donated by the G-Unity Foundation, Kroger, and Spec’s in addition to a ticket voucher to an upcoming Rockets home game. With supplies limited to the first 1,000 vehicles, only families in need are encouraged to participate.

As part of the ongoing partnership between Jackson and the Rockets, his G-Unity Foundation and the team’s Clutch City Foundation are working together to help impact a wide-range of community initiatives.

Last year, Jackson announced the G-Unity Business Lab in collaboration with the Houston Independent School District. The after-school entrepreneurship program, which enrolled students from Wheatley, Worthing, and Kashmere high schools, offers the chance to learn core business values and teaches practical skills to develop business ideas with input from area business leaders, corporations and visiting professors, including Jackson. This year, Jackson and the G-Unity Foundation funded the expansion to three additional schools at Booker T Washington, Jack Yates, and James Madison.

Jackson has also been active in contributing to and participating in various community outreach programs including the NAACP Toy Drive, Houston’s Christmas Eve Super Feast, the Houston Symphony, and the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.