HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Moody Gardens will be hosting Wings Over Water Weekend from April 22nd-24th. This will all be to celebrate Earth day, the spring migration, and feather fest! Guests will be able to meet Marshall Johnson at the Friday Evening Dinner event or Saturday Breakfast event. Enjoy an informative presentation and bring your questions for the Q&A! Marshall Johnson is the Chief Conservation Officer of National Audubon Society and is featured in the Wings Over Water 3D film.

Marshall Johnson: Chief Conservation Officer of National Audubon Society

Friday events: Screening of Wings Over Water film with guest speaker, Marshall Johnson, introducing the film followed by a presentation. Post-event mixer with Marshall Johnson in the Moody Gardens Hotel Lobby

Saturday events: At 8:00 a.m. there will be a film screening, breakfast, and Q&A with Marshall Johnson. Ticket includes Rainforest Pyramid Admission! From 12-3:00 p.m. there will be Earth Day Arts and Crafts in the Visitor Center for free!

Sunday Events: from 11-3 p.m. there will be free Earth Day arts and crafts in the Visitor Center.