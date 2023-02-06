HOUSTON (CW39) – This weekend Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was lucky enough to taste some of the BEST and WORST gumbo of her life! For the 2023 5th Annual Gumbo Cookoff at Cedar Creek Bar & Grill. The weather was perfect, drinks were cold, and the gumbo was hot!

This family friendly event lasted all afternoon and into the night. There was no lack of fun to be had with a mechanical bull on sight, as well as a live band, and good company. After the pots were scraped clean, they judges released their verdict.

1st place- Austin EastCiders

2nd place- Frost Town Brewing

3rd place- No Label Brewing Co.

Best decorated- Backwoods