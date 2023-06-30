HOUSTON (KIAH) — The YMCA of Greater Houston has released a series of water safety tips to keep you and your your family safe while out on the water this 4th of July holiday. Being safe around water is one of the most important life skills parents can do.

Lots to consider… Like what’s the most important thing a parent could do to make sure their child is safe in and around the water when events are in full swing and kids want to swim? And what should parents BAN altogether to make sure no child is at risk of drowning?

Importance of water safety education, by the numbers:

According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning is the leading cause of death among children ages 1-4 and the second leading cause of accidental deaths among children ages 5-14.

The risk is higher in some racial and ethnic groups, where American Indian, Alaska Native and Black children and adults can have a risk of drowning up to 7.6 times higher than White people.

Drowning is 100% preventable and it’s up to us as a community to work together to prevent it. YMCA Aquatics Director Morgan

Teaching children how to swim is just one thing a parent can do to protect children while swimming.

Even as folks head to the beach over the summer, there are several more things to keep in mind when making sure children are safe around uncontrolled elements like rip currents a and what to be aware of.