HOUSTON (KIAH) — April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and the YMCA of Greater Houston is raising awareness with its annual Five Days of Action initiative. According to the YMCA, approximately three million cases of child abuse are reported every year in the United States. Five Days of Action will begin Monday, April 24-Friday, April 28.

The YMCA will provide Houstonians with facts and resources to bring awareness to child abuse. The goal is to educate the community on how to prevent child abuse from happening. Parents and their children will learn how to prevent child abuse and to stay safe through various skills that’ll be taught at the YMCA. Abuse can happen anywhere — including summer camps, school activities, the internet and more. The Y’s team says they’re dedicated to the safety of all children.

President and CEO for the YMCA of Greater Houston, Stephen Ives said, “Caregivers, parents and trusted adults play a key role in protecting children from abuse and fostering safe environments. Five Days of Action allows us to come together as a community, spark necessary conversations and bring awareness to the issue of child abuse. We are dedicated to ensuring the safety of Houston’s youth, and our team members work diligently to ensure children have a safe and fun-filled experience while at the Y.”

The Five Days of Action Initiative is based on three foundational aspects–“Know, See & Respond.” Becoming familiar with the warning signs of child abuse before it happens can help the community put a stop to it and notify a child protection agency. The risks are higher for children especially with the amount of time online increasing. Reporting all signs of abuse can save a child’s life.

To learn more about the Five Days of Action, visit your local YMCA or visit www.ymcahouston.org for more information.