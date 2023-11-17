HOUSTON (KIAH) – With kids out of school for Thanksgiving week, the YMCA of Greater Houston will offer day camp for children with a wide array of enrichment activities, fun and games.

Children will experience creative and performing arts, STEM activities, sports, outdoor games, holiday-themed projects and more at these exciting, all-day camps. Thanksgiving Break Day Camps will be held on Nov. 20–22, and Houstonians can register online or visit their local YMCA to learn more.

Eddie Gonzalez, the Out of School Time Director for YMCA Houston, stopped by the CW39 Studios to give details on the camps, including dates, times, and age groups.