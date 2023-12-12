HOUSTON (KIAH) – The holiday school break is quickly approaching, and the YMCA has a solutions for working families. YMCA holiday camps are an option where youth can have a blast when participating in a wide-array of enrichment activities, fun, and games.
Ronnique Smoot, Senior Director of Youth Development, YMCA of Greater Houston, stopped by the CW39 Houston Studios to give viewers an insight into what the YMCA has to offer.
