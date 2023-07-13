HOUSTON (KIAH) — Writers in the Schools (WITS), Houston’s nonprofit dedicated to connecting students with professionals to unlock the power of storytelling, is throwing a Pep Rally + Send-Off for Meta4 Houston, the city’s premier youth poetry team. Later this month, these six talented poets will represent Houston at the International Brave New Voices Slam against 20 top teams from around the globe in San Francisco.

The Meta4 Houston team is the face of Houston’s youth poetry scene. Teens who make the team must compete in preliminary slams and score in the top six at the Space City Grand Slam (held in April). Team members include:

Kylan Denney is a graduate of Humble High School and will attend Stanford University this fall. This is her second year on the Meta4 Houston team.

Isabella Diaz-Mira is a graduate of St. John’s School and will attend Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri this fall.

Samiyah Green is the youngest member of the team and a rising sophomore at Kinder Houston School of Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA).

Ariana Lee is a graduate of St. John’s School in Houston and will attend Stanford University this fall. Ariana is Houston’s Youth Poet Laureate, and this is her second year on the Meta4 Houston team (More from her in the video below).

Myaan Sonenshein is a rising junior at Kinder HSPVA, and this is her first year on the Meta4 Houston team.

Adriana Winkelmayer is a rising junior at the Emery Weiner School. This is Adriana’s third year on the Meta4 Houston team.

About Meta4 Houston

Meta4 Houston is a project of Writers in the Schools (WITS). It is Texas’ largest youth poetry slam series and has been in operation since 2007. The Meta4 Houston team is the face of Houston’s youth poetry scene.

About Writers in the Schools

Since 1983, Writers in the Schools (WITS) has engaged children in the joy and power of reading and writing. The nonprofit organization partners with authors, journalists, and spoken word performers to work collaboratively with teachers to nurture the growth of the imagination and awaken students to the adventures of language. WITS strives to revolutionize the way reading and writing are taught through workshops and other activities led by professional poets and authors.

For more information about WITS, visit witshouston.org.

THIS FRIDAY NIGHT!!

The evening is divided into two parts. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., WITS invites the public to a Pep Rally for Poets. Mix and mingle with the members of Meta4 Houston team while you enjoy wine and light bites. There is a suggested donation of $30 per guest, with options to Pay What You Wish, as well. Donors at all levels are invited. witshouston.org/meta4

The Send-Off Performance starts at 7 p.m. and is free to the public. Attendees are asked to RSVP at witshouston.org/meta4.

The big event it this Friday, July 14, 2023 with two events scheduled that evening.

6 p.m. -7 p.m. Pep Rally for Poets (donation event)

7 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Send-Off Performance (RSVP recommended)

It will be at Writers in the Schools located at 1416 Sul Ross Street, here in Houston.

For more information and to RSVP, visit witshouston.org/meta4.