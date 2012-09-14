CW39 Houston Show Listings
To see what’s on now, tonight, and tomorrow, visit our TV Listings Page.
Station Contact Information
CW39 Houston
7700 Westpark Drive
Houston, TX 77063
Main Phone: 713-781-3939
Main Fax: 713-781-3441
Newsroom Contact Information
Newsroom Phone: 713-435-2954
Newsroom Fax: 713-787-0528
Newsroom E-mail: Contact CW39 Houston
For commercial, paid licensing of KIAH-TV news stories and archive (not for viewer requests), please contact license@tribunemedia.com.
Advertise with CW39 Houston
To purchase on-air or online advertising, visit our Advertise with CW39 Houston.
Sales Contact Information
Sales Phone: 713-435-2823
Sales Fax: 713-435-2859
Sales E-mail: Contact Sales
CW39 Houston Contests and Prizes
To see all of our current contests, see our CW39 Houston Contests and Prizes Page.
CW39 Houston Jobs
To see all of our job openings, please click here.
Equal Opportunity Employer
CW39 Houston KIAH-TV provides notice of job openings to “qualified organizations” that request such notices. If your organization distributes information about employment opportunities to job seekers, or refers job seekers to potential employers, and you wish to receive notice of job openings at CW39 Houston KIAH-TV, send a letter identifying your organization, describing the employment-related services you provide, and requesting to be placed on our job referral mailing list. For more information on EEO Referral Source or to send your request, contact us at the station address and main phone number listed on this page. Click here for access to our FCC EEO Public File Reports.
For more information on EEO Referral Source or to send your request, contact:
CW39 Houston KIAH-TV
Human Resources
7700 Westpark Drive
Houston, TX 77063
or email your request to mklander@cw39.com.
FCC Public File Information
Contact the main phone number listed on this page for questions.
Online Access: CW39 Houston Public File
Online Accessibility Issues Contact: FCC Website Help Page