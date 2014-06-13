Public File Help

Click on each link to view the station’s public file information.
CW39 Houston Public File
FCC EEO Public File Reports
About Public Inspection Files
For additional help with accessing the station’s public file, contact:
Meg Klander
Office Coordinator
CW39 Houston
7700 Westpark Drive
Houston, TX 77063
Main Phone: 713-781-3939
Main Fax: 713-781-3441
FCC Consumer Call Center
For accessibility questions about the FCC-hosted online public file, contact:
Toll-Free Voice: 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322)
Toll-Free TTY: 1-888-TELL-FCC (1-888-835-5322)
Website: fcc.gov/about/contact