HARRIS COUNTY (CW39) A man’s bond is set at $100 after being caught in northwest Harris County with an unmarked gun.

It was just before 4:30 p.m. on May 3 of this year, when Precinct 4 deputies conducted a traffic stop in northwest Harris County. They stopped 19-year-old Gasaan Young-Johnson in the 2900 block of North Sam Houston Parkway West near Clay Road.

According to deputies, upon further investigation, it was revealed that Young-Johnson was in possession of a loaded handgun with no serial number on it.

Gasaan Young-Johnson was arrested and booked into the Harris County jail for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon. His bond was set at $100.00 out of County Court 16. Constable Mark Herman