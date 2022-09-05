LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A 16-year-old girl was found shot to death on a road in Liberty County on Sunday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Liberty County deputies received a call about a woman lying on the side of County Road 3550 near County Road 5708.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found an unidentified Hispanic teen dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Investigators have identified the victim, who was wearing a hairnet, shirt and blue cap with the business name of “Niko’s” on them.

Her name will not be released due to her age, but more information will be released when it becomes available, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding this murder case are asked to contact the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 336-4500 or call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867).