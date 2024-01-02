HOUSTON (KIAH) — An 18-year-old is now charged in connection to a deadly shooting of a 16-year-old on an elevator in an apartment high-rise. But he didn’t pull the trigger.

Last month, a 16-year-old was shot and killed in an elevator at “Haven at Elgin” in 3700 block of Elgin in Houston’s historic Third Ward. Houston police said the suspect, 18-year-old Larry Holmes, was coaching that 16-year-old on how to commit an armed robbery. Soon after, the 16-year-old was shot and killed by two men, who were the targets of the robbery, in the elevator.