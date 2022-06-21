HOUSTON (KIAH) — A shooting happening in north Harris County around 9 p.m. that has left a young man dead, authorities said.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies say they received a call from an emergency clinic about a 19-year-old boy arriving with multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies said they went to the ER at 5003 Cypress Creek Parkway to investigate and by the time they arrived, the teen was pronounced dead.

Investigators later discovered that earlier there was some sort of physical altercation at an apartment complex at 14200 block of Wunderlich Road that led up to shots being fired.

No suspects have been identified yet, investigators said.