HOUSTON (CW39) Houston authorities have charged a local teen in connection with a fatal shooting that happened back on March 21 of this year.

The suspect, Issac R. Rousey, 19, is charged with murder in the 337th State District Court. He is accused in the death of Krystal Walker, 23.

Houston Police Department

The shooting happened 6 Burress Street in north Houston about 8:45 p.m. on March 21.



HPD Homicide Division Sergeants K. Daignault and M. Burrow said Ms. Walker was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex at the above address. She had suffered a gunshot wound. Houston Fire Department paramedics transported Walker to the hospital where she was pronounced deceased.



A preliminary investigation and evidence from the scene determined Walker was walking down the street when she was picked up by a person(s) in a vehicle. The vehicle drove to the above address, where Walker was later found.



Further investigation identified Rousey as the suspect in this case and, on Monday (May 9), he was arrested without incident and subsequently charged for his role in Walker’s death.