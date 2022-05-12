HOUSTON (KIAH) A search warrant in Harris County leads to one big cocaine bust. The Harris County Sheriff’s office District 3 Crime Reduction Unit helped to seize about 60 kilos of cocaine valued at 2 million dollars.

This big bust announcement came from Major Susan Cotter with the Harris County Sheriff’s Officer Patrol Unit. Drugs weren’t the only thing found in the huge bust $50,000 in cash was also seized.

That hard work was even recognized by fellow law enforcement personnel with the Houston Police Officers Union, showing their high praise to fellow law enforcement officers.