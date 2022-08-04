HOUSTON (CW39) A 24-year-old is charged in a fatal shooting that happened back in March.

Jaquel Raheem Carruth is now charged with capital murder and was arrested in Georgia.

The shooting happened back in March at a convenience store on homestead in northeast Houston. At the time, customers told us the murder was heartbreaking. They say the clerk, 26-years-old Jhon Dias, was very friendly.

Officials told us he had no relatives in Houston and was working to send money to his family in India.

Carruth is now awaiting extradition back to Harris County.