ROSAHRON, Texas (KIAH)– A Rosharon man gets 25 more years after continuously sexually assaulting a child for six years and of sexually assaulting a second child received a prison sentence in a Galveston County District Court recently.

In 2018, a fifteen-year-old girl told her school counselor that she was being sexually abused by a family member. The Galveston County Sheriff’s Office investigated and learned of a second potential child victim, who was friends with the first victim. Christopher Nathaniel Lynch confessed to a Sheriff’s detective that he had sexually abused his young relative but denied abusing her friend. In 2019, Lynch was indicted on two charges: continuous sexual abuse of a child younger than 14 years of age; and sexual assault of a child, younger than 17.

In March, a jury convicted Lynch of both offenses, Chief Assistant District Attorney Ricque Davis told the jury that the details described by the Lynch’s young relative were largely corroborated by his confession. The jury convicted Lynch on both charges.

Lynch exercised his right to have the judge decide his punishment. Because of the severity of the offense of continuous sexual abuse of a child, the Texas legislature established a minimum sentence of 25 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. The court held a punishment hearing June 16, 2023.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Fisher argued that Lynch should not get the minimum for sexually assaulting one child, let alone two, and that he took away two young girls’ innocence and that there should be severe consequences for that. Fisher asked for 50 years on the continuous sex abuse conviction. Upon hearing the evidence presented by the State, visiting Judge John Ellisor, Friday, sentenced Lynch to the minimum 25 years on the continuous sex abuse conviction.